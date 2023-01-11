A woman has been jailed after admitting going into a Peterborough home which had been closed due to drug problems in the area.

Yasmin Khan (45) of no fixed abode was locked up for 20 days after she was found in the home at 10 Whalley Street on Monday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers visited the house again on Tuesday evening where they found 22-year-old Anjam Zada, of no fixed address, inside.

The closure order was put in place at 10 Whalley Street last year

He was also charged with breaching the closure order and appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning where he was fined £50 after admitting the offence.

The order was issued to the home by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) on 4 November after a successful application to Cambridge Magistrates’ Court for it to be in place until 3 February this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The order states the premises is subject to a partial closure order as its use has resulted, or is likely to result, in disorderly, offensive, or criminal behaviour.

It prohibits any person from entering the premises other than the legal tenant, emergency service workers and professionals who support the tenant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The action was taken following frequent reports of damage to the property and anti-social behaviour, including drug-related activity over the past six months, which had become increasingly worse in the months leading up to the order being granted.

Regular visits have been made to the property to check the order was not being breached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Khan appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday) where she admitted two counts of theft from a shop and breaching a closure order.

PC Guy Cunningham, from the eastern Peterborough NPT, said: “I would like to remind people that the closure order remains in place until next month, and we will continue to be proactive in carrying out checks at the property. Anyone else found there during this time will be arrested and put before the courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We welcome any information from the public about breaches as we know they are the eyes and ears of our communities.”

Anyone with information about the closure order being breached should report to police online or use the web chat service. Those without internet access should call 101.