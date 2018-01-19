Woman escapes Peterborough gym car park after man tries to open car doors

A woman managed to escape a gym car park after a man tried to open two of her car doors.

The driver was in a gym car park at The Cresset at Bretton, where the YMCA gym is located, when the man attempted to open the doors.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 8.21pm yesterday evening (Thursday, January 18) with reports of suspicious circumstances in Flaxland, Bretton.

“The victim, a woman, was in the gym car park in her car when a man tried to open her car door.

“She reports locking it but he then tried the rear door. She managed to drive off.

“There were two men, however, the one who attempted to open the car doors is described as white, with facial hair and wearing a red ‘Puffa’ style jacket and a dark woolly hat.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report, quoting incident 693 of January 18, or by calling 101.”