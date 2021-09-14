Woman charged with knife possession near Peterborough due in court
A woman was due in court charged with being in possession of a knife near Peterborough.
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 6:35 am
Updated
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 6:57 am
Wendy Fisher, 59, was arrested in Chatteris High Street on Saturday evening (September 11) following reports of a woman making threats and causing damage inside Mr Hollowell Newsagents.
She has since been charged with being in possession of a knife in a public place, criminal damage and threatening behaviour.
Fisher, of Lyons Court in Chatteris, has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this week.
For information on what Cambridgeshire Police are doing to tackle knife crime, including how to report information, visit https://bit.ly/3z6MSh2.