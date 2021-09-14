Woman charged with knife possession near Peterborough due in court

Court news

Wendy Fisher, 59, was arrested in Chatteris High Street on Saturday evening (September 11) following reports of a woman making threats and causing damage inside Mr Hollowell Newsagents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has since been charged with being in possession of a knife in a public place, criminal damage and threatening behaviour.

Fisher, of Lyons Court in Chatteris, has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this week.