A woman has been charged with a number of offences in connection with class A drug dealing in Peterborough after being arrested in Essex.
Cambridgeshire Police said Vjollce Mucaj, (51), was arrested in Chingford, yesterday morning (Thursday, May 5).
A spokesman for the police said Mucaj has now been charged with a number of offences.
She has been charged with: conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply cannabis, conspiracy to acquire or use criminal property, namely cash and profits from the supply of drugs, and being in possession of a false identity document.
Mucaj, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody to appear at a hearing at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, May 6).
Anyone with concerns or information about drug dealing in Peterborough can report it to Cambridgeshire police, either online at https://bit.ly/3P2kJkr or by calling 101.