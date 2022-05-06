A woman has been charged with a number of offences in connection with class A drug dealing in Peterborough after being arrested in Essex.

Cambridgeshire Police said Vjollce Mucaj, (51), was arrested in Chingford, yesterday morning (Thursday, May 5).

A spokesman for the police said Mucaj has now been charged with a number of offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

She has been charged with: conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply cannabis, conspiracy to acquire or use criminal property, namely cash and profits from the supply of drugs, and being in possession of a false identity document.

Mucaj, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody to appear at a hearing at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, May 6).