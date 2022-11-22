Woman charged with breaching closure order at Peterborough home shut due to drug concerns

A woman will appear in court after being charged with breaching a closure order after being found at a home in Orton Malborne, Peterborough.

While carrying out checks yesterday afternoon (Monday), officers from the south Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) found 49-year-old Leah Smith inside 20 Bodesway which was served a three-month partial closure order on 12 October.

Smith, of Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay, was arrested and later charged with breaching a closure order, and has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 13 January.

The closure order at Bodesway