Woman charged with breaching closure order at Peterborough home shut due to drug concerns
Closure put in place following concerns around cuckooing and drug use at the property
A woman will appear in court after being charged with breaching a closure order after being found at a home in Orton Malborne, Peterborough.
While carrying out checks yesterday afternoon (Monday), officers from the south Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) found 49-year-old Leah Smith inside 20 Bodesway which was served a three-month partial closure order on 12 October.
Smith, of Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay, was arrested and later charged with breaching a closure order, and has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 13 January.
The closure, which was put in place by the local NPT following concerns around cuckooing and drug use at the property, prohibits any person from entering the premises other than the legal tenant, managers of the property from Cross Keys Homes, emergency service workers and professionals who support the tenant.