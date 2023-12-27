Woman arrested on suspicion of child neglect after young boy found in just nappy at 2.30am half a mile from Huntingdonshire home
A woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a boy was found half a mile from home wearing just a nappy at 2.30am in Huntingdonshire.
The boy was taken to safety after he banged on the door of the home of an off duty police officer on Friday morning (December 22).
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “At 2.30am on Friday morning, a woman was woken up by a young boy screaming and banging on her door in Huntingdonshire
“The woman turned out to be an off-duty police officer, who called us. The child was wearing just a nappy but had a phone in his hand, which was traced to a house half a mile away.
“Officers visited the house and arrested a woman on suspicion of child neglect.
“Thanks to officers from our Child Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit (CAISU), the young boy has been temporarily placed in police protection and is in a safer environment while investigations continue.
“A lot of the work from our CAISU team is sensitive in nature and difficult to share, but examples like this highlight work that goes on behind the scenes and helps highlight our commitment to protecting children – a force priority.”