Woman arrested after police carry out drugs raid at Peterborough home
Officers find class A drugs and a number of mobile phones at address
A woman has been arrested after police raided a home in Orton Goldhay in Peterborough and found drugs and a number of mobile phones.
Officers carried out the raid on Wednesday, March 29 at a property in Brudenell in Orton Goldhay.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Class A drugs and multiple mobile phones were found, resulting in a 30-year-old woman being arrested and spending the day with us at March Police Station.”
The spokesperson added: “A 30-year-old woman from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug. She has been released on bail until 29 June. An investigation is ongoing.”
Anyone with information about drug supply in Peterborough should contact Cambridgeshire using their webchat service, or by calling 101. Residents can also contact charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.