A woman has been arrested after police raided a home in Orton Goldhay in Peterborough and found drugs and a number of mobile phones.

Officers carried out the raid on Wednesday, March 29 at a property in Brudenell in Orton Goldhay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Class A drugs and multiple mobile phones were found, resulting in a 30-year-old woman being arrested and spending the day with us at March Police Station.”

Police raided the home on Wednesday

The spokesperson added: “A 30-year-old woman from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug. She has been released on bail until 29 June. An investigation is ongoing.”