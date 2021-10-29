Woman arrested after man stabbed and seriously hurt in group attack in Peterborough
A man remains in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in a group attack in Peterborough last night
Officers were called at 8.19pm yesterday (28 October) to Oxney Road, Peterborough, with reports of violence.
Police attended, together with paramedics, and found a man who had suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds.
He suffered life-changing injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains this morning (29 October) in a serious but stable condition.
The victim, in his 30s, is believed to have been attacked by a group of people who then fled the scene.
A search of the area was carried out, together with the BCH Dog Unit, and a woman in her 30s was found nearby and arrested in connection to the attack.
The incident is believed to be isolated and a scene is in place to preserve evidence.
An investigation has been launched and anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 466 of 28 October. Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.