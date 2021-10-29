Woman arrested after man stabbed and seriously hurt in group attack in Peterborough

Officers were called at 8.19pm yesterday (28 October) to Oxney Road, Peterborough, with reports of violence.

Police attended, together with paramedics, and found a man who had suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds.

He suffered life-changing injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains this morning (29 October) in a serious but stable condition.

A woman has been arrested following the incident last night

The victim, in his 30s, is believed to have been attacked by a group of people who then fled the scene.

A search of the area was carried out, together with the BCH Dog Unit, and a woman in her 30s was found nearby and arrested in connection to the attack.

The incident is believed to be isolated and a scene is in place to preserve evidence.