Woman (52) arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in Peterborough
Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Peterborough.
Police discovered the man’s body at a property in Farriers Court at about 11pm yesterday (19 November).
A 52-year-old woman from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.
Detective Inspector Richard Stott, from the Major Crime Unit, said: “I understand this is likely to be concerning to local people but we do believe it to be an isolated incident and we have extra patrols in the area today who are there for people to speak to if they wish".
Anyone with information should report online here or via the web chat service and quote Operation Pendeen.
Those without internet access should call 101.