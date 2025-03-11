Wisbech women jailed after robbing 65-year-old man in the street

By Stephen Briggs
Published 11th Mar 2025, 09:49 BST
Sacha Fordham and Chelsea Jones took £40 from the man

Two women have been jailed after admitting robbing a man of £40 in Wisbech last summer.

Sacha Fordham, 34, approached the 65-year-old man in Orange Drove on the afternoon of 5 August and asked him if he could spare £3.

The man declined and continued walking but had his path blocked by Fordham.

Sacha Fordham (left) and Chelsea Jones (right)placeholder image
Sacha Fordham (left) and Chelsea Jones (right)

Feeling uncomfortable, he moved a money bag which contained cash takings from his window cleaning job from his front pocket to his back one, at which point Fordham tried to snatch it from his hands.

Chelsea Jones, 27, then appeared and began helping Fordham to prise the bag from the man’s grasp while he called out for help.

Jones eventually ripped the bag in two and made off with £40 in notes, leaving the victim with a handful of coins.

Police were called who found the pair in Tillery Park, in Wisbech town centre.

Jones, of Blunts Drove, Wisbech, appeared at Huntingdon Law Court yesterday (Monday) where she admitted robbery and was sentenced to 48 weeks in prison.

Fordham, of Poppy Close, Wisbech, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on 11 February where she was sentenced to six months in prison after previously pleading guilty to robbery.

Detective Constable Lisa Flatters, who investigated, said: “This was clearly a frightening ordeal for the victim who was going about his own business, when he was robbed of his earnings. I am pleased the women both eventually admitted the offence and have been handed custodial sentences.”

