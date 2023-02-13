A paedophile has been jailed for eight years after abusing young girls.

Robert Codling, 58, of Princes Road Wisbech, targeted girls as young as seven years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The abuse came to light in 2019 when one of the victims confided in someone close to her, who then reported it to the police.

Robert Codling

Codling was found guilty of six counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching, engage in sexual activity in presence if a child aged 13 to 15 and exposure.

He was jailed for eight years and two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Melanie Bull said: “No sentence will ever erase what happened to the victims, but I hope they will be able to find some closure from this traumatic period in their young lives.