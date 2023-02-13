Wisbech paedophile jailed for eight years
“No sentence will ever erase what happened to the victims”
A paedophile has been jailed for eight years after abusing young girls.
Robert Codling, 58, of Princes Road Wisbech, targeted girls as young as seven years old.
The abuse came to light in 2019 when one of the victims confided in someone close to her, who then reported it to the police.
Codling was found guilty of six counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching, engage in sexual activity in presence if a child aged 13 to 15 and exposure.
He was jailed for eight years and two months.
DC Melanie Bull said: “No sentence will ever erase what happened to the victims, but I hope they will be able to find some closure from this traumatic period in their young lives.
“Tackling child abuse is a priority for us and we are working hard every day to bring offenders like Codling to justice.”