News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody

Wisbech organised crime group ordered to pay back £380,000 of ill gotten gains

“We will always look to disrupt criminal gangs who cause misery to so many people.”
By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 13:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An organised crime group has been ordered to pay back almost £380,000 of their ill-gotten gains by a court.

Aleksejs Fedins, 38, Vadims Kuzmins, 36, and Aleksandrs Lisens, 36, who ran the group in Wisbech, opened false bank accounts and took control of the accounts of vulnerable people in Latvia.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The group organised thousands of fake online sales before requesting refunds through a web-based payment platform between 2017 and 2020.

Aleksejs FedinsAleksejs Fedins
Aleksejs Fedins
Most Popular

These refunds were then paid into the fraudulent bank accounts.

Fedins was jailed in October 2021 with Kuzmins and Lisens sentenced in January this year.

On Monday (18 September), at Peterborough Crown Court, at a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing, the group were ordered to repay a total of £377,700.02 to the online payment platform:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fedins, of Lime Avenue, Wisbech, was ordered to pay an initial £16,096.72, comprising £900 cash on arrest, a further £196.72 and a £15,000 share of a property. If not paid within three months, he will receive a seven-month prison sentence.

Kuzmins, of Rowan Close, Wisbech, was ordered to pay an initial £1,607.77, comprising money from his account as well as a vehicle. If not paid within three months, he will receive a two-month prison sentence.

Lisens, of Sir Lewis Street, King’s Lynn, was ordered to pay a nominal amount of £1 due to a lack of assets. Should this not be paid, he will receive a one-month prison sentence.

They will have asset markers placed on them for any possible future recovery of funds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DC Andy Macdonald, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Tackling fraud is a force priority and we will do everything we can, not just to prosecute fraudsters, but to get back the criminally-obtained money.

“I am delighted the court has taken this step to get these three criminals to re-pay all the money they fraudulently obtained.

“We will always look to disrupt criminal gangs who cause misery to so many people.”

In October 2021, Fedins was jailed for three years and nine months at Peterborough Crown Court, having pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud, possess articles for use in frauds and being concerned in money laundering.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In January, at Peterborough Crown Court, both Lisens and Kuzmins were sentenced:

Lisens received a 12-month community order, having pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and possession of articles for use in frauds, which will lie on file.

Kuzmins received 34 weeks in prison, suspended for 15 months, having pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and found guilty of possession of articles for use in frauds, for which he received no separate penalty.