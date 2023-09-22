Wisbech organised crime group ordered to pay back £380,000 of ill gotten gains

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An organised crime group has been ordered to pay back almost £380,000 of their ill-gotten gains by a court.

Aleksejs Fedins, 38, Vadims Kuzmins, 36, and Aleksandrs Lisens, 36, who ran the group in Wisbech, opened false bank accounts and took control of the accounts of vulnerable people in Latvia.

The group organised thousands of fake online sales before requesting refunds through a web-based payment platform between 2017 and 2020.

Aleksejs Fedins

These refunds were then paid into the fraudulent bank accounts.

Fedins was jailed in October 2021 with Kuzmins and Lisens sentenced in January this year.

On Monday (18 September), at Peterborough Crown Court, at a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing, the group were ordered to repay a total of £377,700.02 to the online payment platform:

Fedins, of Lime Avenue, Wisbech, was ordered to pay an initial £16,096.72, comprising £900 cash on arrest, a further £196.72 and a £15,000 share of a property. If not paid within three months, he will receive a seven-month prison sentence.

Kuzmins, of Rowan Close, Wisbech, was ordered to pay an initial £1,607.77, comprising money from his account as well as a vehicle. If not paid within three months, he will receive a two-month prison sentence.

Lisens, of Sir Lewis Street, King’s Lynn, was ordered to pay a nominal amount of £1 due to a lack of assets. Should this not be paid, he will receive a one-month prison sentence.

They will have asset markers placed on them for any possible future recovery of funds.

DC Andy Macdonald, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Tackling fraud is a force priority and we will do everything we can, not just to prosecute fraudsters, but to get back the criminally-obtained money.

“I am delighted the court has taken this step to get these three criminals to re-pay all the money they fraudulently obtained.

“We will always look to disrupt criminal gangs who cause misery to so many people.”

In October 2021, Fedins was jailed for three years and nine months at Peterborough Crown Court, having pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud, possess articles for use in frauds and being concerned in money laundering.

In January, at Peterborough Crown Court, both Lisens and Kuzmins were sentenced:

Lisens received a 12-month community order, having pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and possession of articles for use in frauds, which will lie on file.