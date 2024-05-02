Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wisbech house has been closed by police following community concerns around anti-social behaviour and drug use.

The full closure order was served on 42 Edinburgh Drive on Monday (April 29) following a successful application at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT).

The order came as a result of a high volume of community concerns around the anti-social behaviour associated with frequent drug use and drug dealing at the premises.

NPT officers who visited the house reported extensive damage done to the exterior and interior, as well as offensive weapons being found inside.

The order, which is in place until July 28, states the property is closed to everyone, including the legal tenant, with the exception of employees of Clarion Housing Association, Cambridgeshire County Council, and the emergency services.

Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

PC Matt Smart, from Wisbech’s NPT, said: “Despite the ongoing work that the neighbourhood team have been doing to tackle the issues at the address, the problem was still persisting so further action had to be taken in the form of a full closure order.

“I hope that the closure shows the residents that we are listening to their concerns, and we will be monitoring the address to ensure that any breaches will be swiftly dealt with.”

Anyone with information about the order being breached should contact police via the web chat service or online forms at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report.