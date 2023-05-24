Wisbech e-scooter rider charged with drink driving after hitting kerb in front of police officers

An e-scooter rider who hit a kerb as they were approached by police officers has been charged with drink driving.

Officers on patrol in Victoria Road, Wisbech came across the scooter yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, May 23), spotting the rider ‘wobbling’ on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers from our Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team spotted a male riding an e-scooter along Victoria Road in Wisbech.

The rider was charged with drink driving

“He seemed to be wobbling a fair bit, which drew our attention and as we went to stop the him, he hit the kerb and nearly came off the scooter.

“Oh dear, we decided to have a chat with him. The glazed look he gave us gave it away. The breath test result of 60 (limit being 35) also backed up our theory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Needless to say he was arrested for drink driving and riding without insurance. He was take to the PIC were he gave an evidential breath sample of 48 and was then charged. He now has a date in court coming up!

“We also seized the e-scooter under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act for having no Insurance.”