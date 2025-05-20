Wisbech drink driver had child in car

Levi Ward fined £300

A man who was found driving while more than double the legal alcohol limit with a child passenger has been handed a driving ban.

Levi Ward, 30, was stopped on 9 March in High Road, Wisbech St Mary, and arrested after he failed a roadside breath test.

They had been approached earlier that day by a member of the public who reported their concerns about Ward.

Peterborough Magistrates Court

Ward, of Sandbank, Wisbech St Mary, was disqualified from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay a £300 fine after he admitted drink driving at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (9 May).

PC Jude Easter, who investigated, said: “I would like to thank the person who raised their concerns with us and I urge anyone with information or concerns about someone driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol to report it.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of those believed to be driving under the influence.