Wisbech drink driver had child in car

By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th May 2025, 11:18 BST
Levi Ward fined £300

A man who was found driving while more than double the legal alcohol limit with a child passenger has been handed a driving ban.

Levi Ward, 30, was stopped on 9 March in High Road, Wisbech St Mary, and arrested after he failed a roadside breath test.

They had been approached earlier that day by a member of the public who reported their concerns about Ward.

Peterborough Magistrates Courtplaceholder image
Peterborough Magistrates Court

Ward, of Sandbank, Wisbech St Mary, was disqualified from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay a £300 fine after he admitted drink driving at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (9 May).

PC Jude Easter, who investigated, said: “I would like to thank the person who raised their concerns with us and I urge anyone with information or concerns about someone driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol to report it.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of those believed to be driving under the influence.

