Whittlesey shopkeeper given community service after selling cannabis lollies

A shopkeeper has been ordered to carry out community service after admitting selling ‘cannabis lollies’ at his Whittlesey shop.Gulal Shamalzi admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday.Police carried out a warrant at his convenience shop in Market Street, Whittlesey, in April last year.Cannabis lollipops were seized and tests later showed they contained Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a cannabinol derivative and component of cannabis-related material.Shamalzi was handed a 12-month community order with a mental health treatment requirement and a 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement.He also was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.PC Gary Stabler said: “This investigation highlights our commitment to listening to the community's concerns and following up on information we receive.“Cannabis edibles can be dangerous, and with bright packaging, they can be particularly appealing to children and young people.”