Whittlesey sex offender who moved into Peterborough house with children despite police telling him not to is jailed

A sex offender from Whittlesey who breached a court order by moving to a house where children lived - despite police refusing his request to move- has been jailed.

Robbie Aylott, 23, contacted police on 29 August to ask if he could move to a new address in Peterborough which was closer to his place of work. Checks revealed that children were living at the property and the request was denied.

Aylott ignored this decision and on 24 September was found staying at the address. Whilst there, officers discovered multiple other breaches of a sexual harm prevention order that was imposed by the courts in 2015.

He had a device capable of accessing the internet and had deleted his browsing history. He had also created social media profiles, downloaded dating apps and deleted them in an attempt to cover his tracks.

Aylott, of Pinewood Avenue, admitted six counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order and five counts of failing to comply with notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Register.

Yesterday (25 October) at Cambridge Crown Court he was sentenced to eight months in prison.

Detective Constable Scott Lloyd said: “Aylott blatantly ignored the advice of officers and moved to an address which was completely unsuitable.

“He actively tried to cover up his actions online by deleting his internet history and apps he had downloaded in full knowledge doing so represented a breach of his order.

“Protecting the county’s children is one of our priorities and we have a dedicated team of officers who work tirelessly every day to keep young people safe.”

Anyone who is concerned for a child’s welfare should call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.