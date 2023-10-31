Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Whittlesey Nationwide customers are being urged to use branches in Peterborough and Ramsey following a ram raid at the weekend.

At around 1.45am on Saturday morning, police officers were called to reports that four suspects were at Nationwide, Eastgate, using a JCB digger and a white Ford Ranger pick-up truck to steal money from the cash machine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building suffered major damage in the raid, and has been forced to close.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ram raid at the Nationwide building society in Whittlesey

Today a spokesperson for Nationwide said: “We’re assisting the police with their enquiries following an incident at our Whittlesey branch at the weekend. Unfortunately, due to the extent of damage caused, the branch will remain closed for the foreseeable future and those branch colleagues will be working in other surrounding branches. Customers needing to use a branch can use the ones in Peterborough and Ramsey. Opening hours can be checked on our website.”

DI Shish Thind said: “We are in the early stages of the investigation and keen to speak to any witnesses who saw suspicious activity in the area in the early hours of this morning to get in touch, or if you were driving by and have captured dashcam footage please get in touch.

“Business burglaries are not a victimless crime – they have a huge impact on shop workers and the people that use their facilities in our communities."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad