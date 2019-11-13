Whittlesey man ‘exploited his own 91-year-old grandmother’

A man who terrorised his own 91-year-old grandmother has been given a suspended sentence.

Kris Monson, (31), was thrown out of his gran’s home on 17 July because of his poor behaviour and ongoing demands for money.

Court news

The very next day he returned to her address in Stonald Road, Whittlesey, and proceeded to smash a window to get in. Monson took his brother’s PlayStation 4 and games before leaving.

Following this he was arrested and released on bail with conditions not to go to Stonald Road or contact his brother or grandmother.

However, he ignored the conditions and visited the victim’s home five times in little more than a week - intimidating her and manipulating her into giving him money.

On 15 August he attended once again, but this time the 91-year-old victim refused to let him in, at which point he forced entry and demanded she give him cash.

Monson, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to burglary, criminal damage and harassment at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (12 November).

He was sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for two years, ordered to complete 20 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a six month drug rehabilitation programme.

DC Adam Blake said: “Monson has shown a complete disregard for his family’s welfare and has exploited his grandmother in her own home. I hope that she is able to recover from the ordeal he has put her through.”