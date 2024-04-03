Whittlesey cocaine dealer who was given second chance is jailed for more than three years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cocaine dealer who was given a second chance two years ago has been sent to prison.

Lee Welsford, 37, was arrested in New Road, Whittlesey, on 5 December last year by neighbourhood officers who were on patrol in the area.

Officers spotted a car pull up alongside a known drug user and, suspecting a drug deal was about to take place, stopped the vehicle and detained the occupants – Welsford and a woman in her 40s – for a stop-search.

Lee Welsford, with some of the drugs and cash found by police

In the car they found ziplock bags containing more than £1,600 worth of cocaine hidden under the gearstick and handbrake covering, as well as empty ziplock bags in the driver’s door pocket.

Welsford was arrested and a search of his home in nearby Hunsbury Close was carried out where officers found a bag containing £1,770 in cash in the kitchen.

Analysis of his mobile phone revealed messages confirming Welsford was actively involved in the supply of cocaine.

He appeared at Cambridge Crown Court last week where he was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property – namely cash.

He denied a charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine which will lie on file.

His sentence also includes the activation of a previously suspended jail term issued in November 2022 after being convicted of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of criminal property (cash) and possession with intent to supply cocaine, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and etizolam.

Detective Constable Thomas Adams, who investigated, said: “Despite being given a second chance after his previous conviction, Welsford hasn’t learnt his lesson and was caught with a significant amount of class A drugs and cash again.