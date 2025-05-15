WHARF ROAD: Man stabbed in Peterborough street as police appeal for witnesses
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Peterborough.
The incident happened in Wharf Road in Woodston, just after 4pm on Wednesday, May 14.
There were reports of a large police and ambulance presence in the area near to the railway crossing on the street.
The Peterborough Telegraph reported on Wednesday that a man had been taken to hospital following the incident.
Now, Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed he had been stabbed.
No arrests have been made, and police are appealing for witnesses.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called at about 4pm on Wednesday (14 May) with reports of violence in Wharf Road, Woodston.
“Emergency services attended and a man in his 40s was taken to hospital with a stab wound. His injuries are not thought to be serious.
“A crime has been raised and an investigation into what happened is ongoing.”
Anyone with information should call police on 101, or contact them by visiting their website https://www.cambs.police.uk/