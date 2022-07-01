Welland Road stabbing: Police charge man with attempted murder in Peterborough

A man has been charged with attempted murder after an attack on a man in Peterborough on Monday night (June 27).

By Ben Jones
Friday, 1st July 2022, 12:23 pm
Police cordon at Welland Road. Photo: David Lowndes.
Callum Bell, 23, of no fixed abode, has been charged with attempted murder and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court virtually this morning (July 1).

An 18-year-old man from Peterborough arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

The victim was found with stab wounds by police and paramedics in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe.

His injuries were serious but not life threatening and he has now been discharged from hospital.

Large police cordon in place along Welland Road as man stabbed in Peterborough