Callum Bell, 23, of no fixed abode, has been charged with attempted murder and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court virtually this morning (July 1).
An 18-year-old man from Peterborough arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.
The victim was found with stab wounds by police and paramedics in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe.
His injuries were serious but not life threatening and he has now been discharged from hospital.