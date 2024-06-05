Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Huge clear up takes place at Century Square in Millfield as part of a regeneration effort

A community who have become fed up with crime, anti-social behaviour and litter blighting their neighbourhood have joined forces for a huge clean up of the area.

A big clean was held on Saturday (1 June) in Century Square, Millfield, and was organised as part of the Safer Streets 5 fund, and ‘Alliance’ – part of the Home Office’s Clear Hold Build initiative to regenerate an area affected by crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty people turned out to tackle the area, including the local policing team, Peterborough City Council’s communities team, Accent Nene Housing, Litter Wombles, Neighbourhood Watch, Community First and residents.

Some of the people who took part in the event, and the knife found

A total of 31 bags of litter were collected, mainly food and drink wrappers and broken glass, as well as drugs paraphernalia such as needles and syringes which were all recovered and safely disposed of.

Items including computer monitors, metal bars, broom handles and a knife were also found in undergrowth.

The litter pick was part of the ‘clear’ phase of the Clear, Hold, Build initiative – named locally as ‘Alliance’ – to regalvanise the local community and ensure a safer, better place for residents and businesses by tackling organised crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Large, Safer Streets 5 Community Resilience Officer for Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: “It was great to see so many people join us and give up their time to support this community event, everyone’s efforts were really appreciated.

“This litter pick was one of many things we have been doing as part of the Safer Streets initiative and Alliance to tackle neighbourhood crime and anti-social behaviour.”

Community First, a Peterborough-based charity working in Gladstone, Millfield and Lincoln Road to better the area, have been a vital part in the Alliance project.

Following the weekend’s event, work will commence alongside the local housing associations to develop a residents’ group and local space for the community to use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mohammed Saeed BEM, Chairman of Community First Peterborough, said: “Working with housing associations who have the community at heart is much needed.