Weapons, used needles and computer monitors found hidden in Millfield undergrowth as Peterborough community comes together to fight anti-social behaviour
A community who have become fed up with crime, anti-social behaviour and litter blighting their neighbourhood have joined forces for a huge clean up of the area.
A big clean was held on Saturday (1 June) in Century Square, Millfield, and was organised as part of the Safer Streets 5 fund, and ‘Alliance’ – part of the Home Office’s Clear Hold Build initiative to regenerate an area affected by crime.
Twenty people turned out to tackle the area, including the local policing team, Peterborough City Council’s communities team, Accent Nene Housing, Litter Wombles, Neighbourhood Watch, Community First and residents.
A total of 31 bags of litter were collected, mainly food and drink wrappers and broken glass, as well as drugs paraphernalia such as needles and syringes which were all recovered and safely disposed of.
Items including computer monitors, metal bars, broom handles and a knife were also found in undergrowth.
The litter pick was part of the ‘clear’ phase of the Clear, Hold, Build initiative – named locally as ‘Alliance’ – to regalvanise the local community and ensure a safer, better place for residents and businesses by tackling organised crime.
Amanda Large, Safer Streets 5 Community Resilience Officer for Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: “It was great to see so many people join us and give up their time to support this community event, everyone’s efforts were really appreciated.
“This litter pick was one of many things we have been doing as part of the Safer Streets initiative and Alliance to tackle neighbourhood crime and anti-social behaviour.”
Community First, a Peterborough-based charity working in Gladstone, Millfield and Lincoln Road to better the area, have been a vital part in the Alliance project.
Following the weekend’s event, work will commence alongside the local housing associations to develop a residents’ group and local space for the community to use.
Mohammed Saeed BEM, Chairman of Community First Peterborough, said: “Working with housing associations who have the community at heart is much needed.
“There is an opportunity to develop some space into something which will be beneficial to the residents and all partners involved in the Alliance project, so I shall very much look forward to working with them on this.”