Weapons seized after raid on Peterborough home

The machete seized from Salaam Court.

On Monday (September 13), officers carried out a raid on a property in Salaam Court, Codben Avenue close to the city centre.

They found an axe and a machete and both were taken away to be destroyed.

It is not beleived that any charges were amde in relation to this.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Did you know it is now illegal to own certain weapons and have them in your home, not just if you are caught in public with them?

“On Monday afternoon, our neighbourhood teams carried out a warrant in Salaam Court where they found this axe and machete behind the front door.

“Needless to say they came back to the station with us where they will now be destroyed.