News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Weapons including knives and metal weight hidden in glove found after man seen throwing rocks at cars in Broadway, Peterborough

Member of the public tackled man in city centre

By Stephen Briggs
24 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 3:08pm

Cambridgeshire police uncovered a haul of weapons after a man was seen throwing rocks at cars in Peterborough city centre.

A member of the public tackled a man in Broadway at around 10am this morning (Wednesday).

Hide Ad

Police have now released images of the weapons found after a man was arrested.

Some of the weapons found by police

Most Popular

A spokesman for the force said: “This afternoon, a member of the public alerted us to a man in Broadway shouting and throwing rocks at cars.

“The member of the public bravely challenged the man and noticed what looked like a weapon on him, so tackled him to the ground.

Hide Ad

"We attended and a 43-year-old man was searched, resulting in us finding various offensive and bladed weapons in his pockets - including a lump of metal found inside a glove.

“He was arrested and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station where he remains.”