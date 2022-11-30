Cambridgeshire police uncovered a haul of weapons after a man was seen throwing rocks at cars in Peterborough city centre.

A member of the public tackled a man in Broadway at around 10am this morning (Wednesday).

Police have now released images of the weapons found after a man was arrested.

Some of the weapons found by police

A spokesman for the force said: “This afternoon, a member of the public alerted us to a man in Broadway shouting and throwing rocks at cars.

“The member of the public bravely challenged the man and noticed what looked like a weapon on him, so tackled him to the ground.

"We attended and a 43-year-old man was searched, resulting in us finding various offensive and bladed weapons in his pockets - including a lump of metal found inside a glove.