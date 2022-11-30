Weapons including knives and metal weight hidden in glove found after man seen throwing rocks at cars in Broadway, Peterborough
Member of the public tackled man in city centre
Cambridgeshire police uncovered a haul of weapons after a man was seen throwing rocks at cars in Peterborough city centre.
A member of the public tackled a man in Broadway at around 10am this morning (Wednesday).
Police have now released images of the weapons found after a man was arrested.
Most Popular
A spokesman for the force said: “This afternoon, a member of the public alerted us to a man in Broadway shouting and throwing rocks at cars.
“The member of the public bravely challenged the man and noticed what looked like a weapon on him, so tackled him to the ground.
"We attended and a 43-year-old man was searched, resulting in us finding various offensive and bladed weapons in his pockets - including a lump of metal found inside a glove.
“He was arrested and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station where he remains.”