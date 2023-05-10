Weapons amnesty to be held at Peterborough's Thorpe Wood Police Station

Dangerous weapons including Zombie Knives and curved swords will be able to be handed in to police during a week long amnesty being held in Peterborough and across Cambridgeshire.

The amnesty will cover other items such as knuckledusters and extendable batons that were banned in July 2021, as well as knives. It will not cover firearms.

The week-long amnesty starts on Monday (15 May) with bins at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough and Parkside Police Station in Cambridge.

The amnesty will encourage people to hand in dangerous weapons

Inspector Karl Secker said: ““Amnesties are just one part of our strategy, with other important work such as engaging with young people, targeting habitual knife carriers and conducting extra patrols are all on the agenda.

“It’s nearly two years since the law was changed, but some people still don’t know that it’s illegal to own certain items such as curved swords – even if kept on private property. This is the perfect time to get rid of such items.

“If you know someone who carries a knife, please speak to them about the amnesty and encourage them to do the right thing. By disposing of the weapon, they will be safer, as well as removing the risk of being prosecuted.”

In the last year possession of knife offences increased in Cambridgeshire by six per cent.

The amnesty will also include extra police patrols in ‘hotspot’ areas, targeting those believed to be carrying knives, work in schools and with retailers selling knives.

Where knives are concerned, it is illegal to:

- sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old.

- carry a knife in public without good reason - unless it’s a knife with a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less, eg a Swiss Army knife

- carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife

- use any knife in a threatening way (even a legal knife, such as a Swiss Army knife)

