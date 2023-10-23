Watch the moment a double murderer is arrested as he is jailed for life after shooting father and son

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who shot and killed a father and son at their homes in two Cambridgeshire villages has been jailed for life.

Stephen Alderton, 67, of no fixed abode, shot Joshua Dunmore, 32, twice in the hallway of his home in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, at 9.09pm on 29 March.

Thirty-one minutes later, he shot Gary Dunmore, 57, three times in the hallway of his home in The Row, Sutton, near Ely.

Stephen Alderton and the shotgun found by police

Alderton drove off in his motorhome but was arrested at about 1.30am the following day on the M5 near Worcester.

Alderton was interviewed by police but did not answer any questions and was charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm.

In June he admitted the two counts of murder at Cambridge Crown Court. He denied the firearms offence, which was ordered to lie on file.

Today (23 October) he was jailed for life by His Honour Judge Mark Bishop at the same court and told he would serve a minimum of 25 years, minus time already served.

Josh and Gary Dumore

DCI Katie Dounias, from the major crime unit, said: “On 29 March, Stephen Alderton turned a family dispute playing itself out through the courts into a double tragedy by his rash and brutal actions.