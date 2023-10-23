News you can trust since 1948
Watch the moment a double murderer is arrested as he is jailed for life after shooting father and son

Stephen Alderton murdered Joshua and Gary Dunmore earlier this year
By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 11:25 BST
A man who shot and killed a father and son at their homes in two Cambridgeshire villages has been jailed for life.

Stephen Alderton, 67, of no fixed abode, shot Joshua Dunmore, 32, twice in the hallway of his home in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, at 9.09pm on 29 March.

Thirty-one minutes later, he shot Gary Dunmore, 57, three times in the hallway of his home in The Row, Sutton, near Ely.

Stephen Alderton and the shotgun found by policeStephen Alderton and the shotgun found by police
Stephen Alderton and the shotgun found by police
Alderton drove off in his motorhome but was arrested at about 1.30am the following day on the M5 near Worcester.

Alderton was interviewed by police but did not answer any questions and was charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm.

In June he admitted the two counts of murder at Cambridge Crown Court. He denied the firearms offence, which was ordered to lie on file.

Today (23 October) he was jailed for life by His Honour Judge Mark Bishop at the same court and told he would serve a minimum of 25 years, minus time already served.

Josh and Gary DumoreJosh and Gary Dumore
Josh and Gary Dumore

DCI Katie Dounias, from the major crime unit, said: “On 29 March, Stephen Alderton turned a family dispute playing itself out through the courts into a double tragedy by his rash and brutal actions.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Gary and Josh at this difficult time. There is no sentence sufficient to heal the trauma they have endured but I hope today’s sentencing will provide some solace.”