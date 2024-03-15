WATCH: 'The dog ran out.' Drink driver who crashed into Woodston fence banned from the roads

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drink driver told police ‘a dog ran out’ after he crashed into railings in Woodston has been banned from driving for more than three years.

Police and paramedics were called to Belsize Avenue in Woodston just before 4am on Sunday morning (10 March), after receiving a call about a collision.

Keith Govera, 25, was found slumped behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Golf which had left the road and crashed into railings outside a row of houses.

After being checked over by paramedics who confirmed Govera was not injured, he was asked to carry out a roadside breath test which gave a reading of 104 – the legal limit being 35.

He was arrested and later charged with drink driving after he provided an evidential sample of 81 in custody, still more than twice the legal limit.

Police have now released video footage of Govera’s arrest – and warned people of the risks they put themselves – and other road users – at when they drink drive.

Govera, of Belsize Avenue, Woodston, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (11 March) where he admitted the offence and was disqualified from driving for three years and four months, as well as being ordered to carry out 66 hours of unpaid work.

PC Chloe Gwilliam, one of the attending officers, said: “Govera is one of 147 people to have been arrested in connection with drink or drug driving offences in Cambridgeshire so far this year, this number is unacceptable.

“Getting behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol or drugs is never okay, putting not only yourself but other road users and pedestrians at risk. Thankfully no one was injured in this instance, but it could so easily of had a different outcome.”