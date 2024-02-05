WATCH: Staff at Peterborough's CDW told to work from home after vandals splatter building with red paint
Staff at a Peterborough IT firm are working from home today after vandals targeted a building in the city over the weekend.
Red paint was splashed over the outside walls of the CDW building in Cygnet Park, Hampton over the weekend.
Windows and doors were also smashed.
Police have been at the scene this morning, as they look to identify the culprits.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at just after 1am this morning (5 February) to reports of criminal damage to a business premises in Cyrus Way, Hampton. Officers attended but the suspects had left the area, a crime for criminal damage has been raised and an investigation is ongoing.”
When contacted by The Peterborough Telegraph, no-one from CDW was available for comment – but it was confirmed staff had been told to work from home today.
Anyone with information should call police on 101.