WATCH: Sniffer dog finds drugs stash after police use 'big red key' to gain entry to Cambridgeshire home
Suspected illegal cigarettes found by police dog hidden under bed
A police sniffer dog found drugs and ‘a large amount’ of illegal cigarettes during a police raid on a home in WIsbech.
Video released by Cambridgeshire Police showed officers breaking the door down of the home on Friday as they executed a warrant at the address.
The sniffer dog is then seen leading officers to the stash of suspected illegal cigarettes, hidden under a bed in the home.
Searches continued throughout the property, and the dog then discovered cannabis, sealed in plastic bags, hidden in drawers in the garage.
A police spokesperson said no arrests were made as part of the operation, but an investigation was ongoing.
Anyone with information about the discovery, or drug issues in Cambridgeshire, is asked to contact police either online, or by calling 101. People can also call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.