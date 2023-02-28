WATCH: Sniffer dog finds drugs stash after police use 'big red key' to gain entry to Cambridgeshire home

A police sniffer dog found drugs and ‘a large amount’ of illegal cigarettes during a police raid on a home in WIsbech.

Video released by Cambridgeshire Police showed officers breaking the door down of the home on Friday as they executed a warrant at the address.

The sniffer dog is then seen leading officers to the stash of suspected illegal cigarettes, hidden under a bed in the home.

Searches continued throughout the property, and the dog then discovered cannabis, sealed in plastic bags, hidden in drawers in the garage.

A police spokesperson said no arrests were made as part of the operation, but an investigation was ongoing.

