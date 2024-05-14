Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CCTV of raid released by police as six members of the gang are locked up

A gang who carried out ram raids across the country – including in Peterborough – causing more than £1 million of damage – have been jailed at court.

Since March 2021, 17 attacks were committed by the group against ATMs across England, Wales and Scotland, with more than £600,000 in cash stolen and vehicle theft and building damage at a cost upwards of £1 million.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Now six members of the gang – including one man from Spalding have been locked up, while three others – including another from Spalding – have been given suspended sentences.

CCTV released by police showed the gang in action

Trip to Peterborough provided detectives with key breakthrough

Leicester Crown Court heard how the gang targeted the Peterborough cash machine on December 1 2021.

The gang was found to be using two methods of attack, depending upon the type of cash machine.

If it was standalone, they would use a stolen van and straps to rip it from the ground. They would then steal the contents and make off in a stolen high-powered vehicle bearing false registration plates.

Members of the gang who were jailed

For those machines situated in a building, the gang would use a power tools or vehicles to smash through doors, then used a drill and other tools to access the contents of the ATM. Again, they would flee with the cash in a stolen car on false plates.

Most of those responsible were based in Leicestershire, with key contact in Scotland to enable a number of attacks across the border. They were coordinated by a core group of three – Patrick Gilheaney, John Smith and Tali Smith – who then used partners, relatives and other associates in an ‘on-call’ capacity to ensure the criminal operation ran smoothly.

A breakthrough came in January 2022, when Gilheaney and John Smith travelled from Peterborough to Scotland in a Fiat motorhome and returned to the Midlands a few days later. Also making the same journey was a blue Saab and a stolen grey Audi RS4, both on false registration plates.

During that time, there were four ATM attacks across the central belt of Scotland and latter searches of suspect vehicles linked through ANPR (Automated Number Plate Reader) footage and CCTV – including the Audi, stolen from Merseyside a few months earlier, which was found burnt out in Huntingdon – recovered Scottish bank notes, drills and saws and receipts for items such as face masks, gloves and dark clothing.

In November 2022, hundreds of officers and staff from seven forces contributed to the execution of a number of warrants. Among the significant arrests, items seized included stolen high-powered vehicles and car parts, further high-value vehicles and motorhomes, more than £30,000 in cash and two imitation firearms.

Attempts by the gang to throw officers off the scent, by communicating only with ‘burner’ phones while travelling between attacks, were in vain.

Meticulous investigation and forensic examination of seized items brought each person into the frame. Pertinently, Gilheaney’s DNA was found on a crowbar left in a vehicle used in an attack in Loughborough on 15 March 2021 and Tali Smith’s DNA was found on the key to a stolen transit van, used in an attack in Attenborough, Nottinghamshire, in September 2021.

‘Brash but technically skilled organised group’

EMSOU Detective Chief Inspector Darren Brown said: “This was a brash but technically skilled organised group, which found strength as a close-knit, omni-competent criminal community, operating under a clear leadership.

“On the face of it, this type of crime may seem victimless, but in attacking ATMs this group have attacked at the very heart of the community. Residents were left without a local means of accessing their cash. Many of these attacks also left vital community conveniences, such as Post Offices, petrol stations and ‘corner’ shops out of action while they were repaired. And then there’s the associated residential burglaries and thefts of the vehicles used in the crimes.

“The sentences given today reflect how seriously the criminal justice system views this type of organised offending and the harm it inflicts on society.

“Through some expert investigation and concerted effort we have also demonstrated the level at which UK policing can collaborate across county and country borders in order to protect our communities.”

Jailing the men, His Honour Judge Brown said: “These are serious and organised crimes, and I have a duty to impose substantial sentences.”

Gang members sentenced

The following people previously pleaded guilty to a range of offences, all committed between 14 March 2021 and 18 November 2022, and were sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Friday 10 May.

Patrick Gilheaney, aged 34 and formerly of Griggs Road in Loughborough: Seven years and six months imprisonment, for conspiracy to commit a non-dwelling burglary with intent to steal and conspiracy to steal from another.

John Smith, aged 32 and formerly of Evergreen Close in Spalding, Lincolnshire: Seven years and six months imprisonment, for conspiracy to commit a non-dwelling burglary with intent to steal and conspiracy to steal from another.

Tali Smith, aged 34 and formerly of Barlestone Road in Bagworth, Leicestershire: Six years and eight months imprisonment, for conspiracy to commit a non-dwelling burglary with intent to steal and conspiracy to steal from another.

Alfie Boswell, aged 32 and formerly of Barlestone Road in Bagworth, Leicestershire: Five years imprisonment for conspiracy to steal and assisting an offender.

William Boswell, aged 24 and formerly of Barlestone Road in Bagworth, Leicestershire: Three years imprisonment for conspiracy to steal.

Sarah Haynes, aged 35 and formerly of Barlestone Road in Bagworth, Leicestershire: 12 months sentence, suspended for 24 months, for assisting an offender.

Victoria Smith, aged 35 and formerly of Evergreen Close in Spalding, Lincolnshire: 12 months sentence, suspended for 24 months, for assisting an offender.

Rosie McAllister, aged 28 and formerly of Barlestone Road in Bagworth, Leicestershire: 12 months sentence, suspended for 24 months, for assisting an offender.

Francis Gilheaney (aka Kathleen Connors), aged 33 and formerly of Griggs Road in Loughborough: 12 months sentence, suspended for 24 months, for assisting an offender.