WATCH: Prolific Peterborough thief jailed after being caught on camera

A prolific Peterborough shoplifter who was caught on camera stealing from a shop in Werrington whilst in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) has been jailed.

On 18 February, Joshua Turner, 21, entered Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington and picked up two bottles of Courvoisier brandy worth £36 each and placed them in a Tesco carrier bag before leaving the shop without making any attempts to pay.

Turner, of no fixed address, returned to the shop the following day and stole bottles of vodka and brandy worth a total of £82.50 by concealing them inside his jacket

He was arrested for unrelated matters in London Road, Fletton, on Friday (23 February) and further arrested whilst in custody for the theft offences and being in breach of his two-year CBO, which states that he must not enter any Co-Op, Tesco, or TK Maxx in Peterborough.

He was made subject of the order last month after being convicted of two counts of theft from a shop, burglary with intent to steal and failing to provide a sample for a class A drugs test.

Turner appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (24 February), where he was sentenced to a total of 42 weeks in prison after admitting two counts of theft from a shop and breaching a criminal behaviour order.

He was also ordered to pay a total of £154.50 in compensation to Tesco.

PC Matthew Amos, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Having the CBO in place, we have greater powers when it comes to tackling Turner’s offending, he is a prolific offender with almost 40 convictions for theft offences in the last three years.

“Reports of shoplifting from businesses are extremely beneficial, particularly when tackling our prolific offenders, therefore I would like to encourage them to report shoplifting of any value.”