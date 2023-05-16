Police have vowed to prosecute illegal hunting across Cambridgeshire after a man was fined at court.

The Peterborough Telegraph reported that Shaun Parrish appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last week (May 11) where he pleaded guilty to hunting a wild animal with dogs.

Now Cambridgeshire Police have released a video of the illegal activity that brought about the conviction – and said they will take action over any reports of illegal hunting in the county.

Police released a video of the hunt

Peterborough Magistrates’ Court was told Parrish, described as the hunt’s huntsman, was seen on Walcott Road, Barnack, on March 5 last year.

Parrish (33) of Milton Park, Milton, Peterborough, was fined £421, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £42, and costs of £150.

He had been due to stand trial on the day, but changed his plea to guilty.

The court heard he had no previous convictions, and had shown remorse.

Today, PC Megan Vanstone, from Cambridgeshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT), said “Disrupting and prosecuting illegal fox hunting across Cambridgeshire is a priority for RCAT. We will always investigate reports and, where there is sufficient evidence, prosecute offenders.

“I would encourage anyone who witnesses ongoing illegal hunting to report it to us on 999. If it is not ongoing, it can be reported online, or on 101.”

