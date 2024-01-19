WATCH: Police use 'big red key' to smash door of Peterborough home - and find drugs worth £40,000
and live on Freeview channel 276
Video footage of officer smashing a door to gain entry to a Peterborough home where they found £40,000 worth of drugs has been released by Cambridgeshire Police.
The raid took place on Wednesday morning in West Town. No-one was arrested, but the cannabis found will now be destroyed.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Early morning door knock using our “big red key” at a house in Priory Road, West Town, on Wednesday.
“No one was in, however more than £40,000 worth of cannabis plants were seized from the property and have come back to the station with us for destruction.”
Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the factory to contact them on their website, or by calling 101.
They have also urged residents to be aware of signs a house is being used for drug crime, by visiting https://www.cambs.police.uk/police-forces/cambridgeshire-constabulary/areas/campaigns/drug-dealing