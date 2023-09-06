News you can trust since 1948
WATCH: Police smash through front door as they carry out drugs raid at home in March

Two arrested in connection with drugs found at property
By Stephen Briggs
Published 6th Sep 2023, 09:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 10:31 BST
Two people were arrested after police carried out a raid at a home in March.

Video from Cambridgeshire Police shows officers breaking the front door to gain entry to the property in North Street.

Police Dog Walton helped with the search of the house.

Police execute the raid at the home in North StreetPolice execute the raid at the home in North Street
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Recently our March neighbourhood team, supported by our response colleagues and PD Walton, carried out a warrant at a house in North Street, March.

“No one was home, however, evidence of drug dealing including scales, “deal” bags, £1,400 in cash and a suitcase containing multiple large bags of cannabis was seized.

“Enquiries led the team to a second address in Ellingham Avenue, where a 36-year-old man was arrested after officers located further cannabis, as well as the plants growing throughout the house.

“A 25-year-old man was arrested the following day in connection with the finds.”

Both men have now been bailed.