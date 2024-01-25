WATCH: Police release video of search of Peterborough drug dealer that led to arrest and jail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released video footage of the moment a Peterborough drug dealer was arrested by the River Nene, and a knife was found in his pocket.

The previously unseen bodyworn footage of the moment Aurimas Leonavicius was arrested near Rivergate was released by police as part of Neighbourhood Policing week.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Aurimas Leonavicius was adamant he wasn't going to be searched as he "hadn't done anything wrong", despite officers explaining the grounds and powers of stop-search to him several times – this job takes a lot of patience sometimes!

Aurimas Leonavicius, and the knife he had on him when searched by police

“Watch until the end to see what was found on him, resulting in him being jailed!”

The arrest came as neighbourhood policing officers were on foot patrol around the Embankment area of Peterborough’s city centre on the evening of 28 April last year following reports of drug dealing in the area.

They stopped to speak with a group of young people, one of whom was 20-year-old Leonavicius, when he became agitated by their presence and tried to walk away.

The group were searched and Leonavicius was found with a knife, two wraps of cocaine and a small amount of cannabis, resulting in his arrest.

He was later charged with being in possession of a knife in a public place and possession of cocaine and cannabis. He was summoned to court on 22 July last year where he was granted court bail.

He was then arrested in Cambridge, when officers saw a suspected drug deal taking place. Officers found a small pot concealed within his waistband, containing £660 worth of crack cocaine and £200 worth of heroin, along with £160 in cash.

Leonavicius, of South Parade, West Town, Peterborough, was charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine and appeared in court the following day where he admitted the offences and was remanded in prison where he has remained since.

