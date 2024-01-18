WATCH: Police raid drug factory as man is locked up for a year at Peterborough Crown Court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man found growing 136 cannabis plants at a home in Huntingdon has been jailed at Peterborough Crown Court.

Police have released video footage of the raid on the home, which saw officers from the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Team pay a visit to a property in Surrey Road on 27 November.

They discovered five rooms containing cannabis plans and arrested 27-year-old Viktor Sokolaj at the scene.

Police carry out the raid at the home. Viktor Sokolaj (inset) has now been jailed

Sokolaj admitted being concerned in the production of cannabis.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday, Sokolaj, of Arbury Road, Cambridge, was sentenced to 12 months in prison.