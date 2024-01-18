News you can trust since 1948
WATCH: Police raid drug factory as man is locked up for a year at Peterborough Crown Court

Police release video footage of raid on home
By Stephen Briggs
Published 18th Jan 2024, 08:55 GMT
A man found growing 136 cannabis plants at a home in Huntingdon has been jailed at Peterborough Crown Court.

Police have released video footage of the raid on the home, which saw officers from the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Team pay a visit to a property in Surrey Road on 27 November.

They discovered five rooms containing cannabis plans and arrested 27-year-old Viktor Sokolaj at the scene.

Police carry out the raid at the home. Viktor Sokolaj (inset) has now been jailedPolice carry out the raid at the home. Viktor Sokolaj (inset) has now been jailed
Sokolaj admitted being concerned in the production of cannabis.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday, Sokolaj, of Arbury Road, Cambridge, was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Detective Constable Lauren Skinner, who investigated, said: “Thanks to information received and our own investigation, we were able to shut down this cannabis factory. We can’t be everywhere and we rely on people in communities being our eyes and ears. If you suspect something isn’t right, it more than likely isn’t."