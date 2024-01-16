WATCH: Police find weapons and cocaine worth thousands in Peterborough drug dealer's car
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Peterborough drug dealer who was caught with £2,000 worth of cocaine in his car has been jailed at court.
Anton Oakley, 34, was arrested by road policing officers who were on patrol in the Welland area of Peterborough in the early hours of 19 July last year.
A black Audi A4 being driven by Oakley caught their attention due to noise coming from it.
The car was pulled over and a check on the Police National Computer (PNC) showed Oakley was not the registered owner, nor on the insurance policy.
Oakley, who initially gave false details to officers, was arrested after a “man bag” he was wearing under his jumper was found to contain a “burner” phone, three bags of cannabis and two lumps of cocaine worth about £2,100.
A search of the car uncovered a baton – a prohibited weapon – under the driver’s seat, as well as a lock knife down the side of the driver’s seat.
Police have now released video footage of the arrest.
Oakley, of Eastfield Road, Eastfield, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court last week for trial and was found guilty of possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He had previously pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis, possession of a knife in a public place, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.
Yesterday (Monday), he was sentenced to a total of three years and nine months in prison and disqualified from driving for 1,233 days – more than three years – which will start on his release from prison. He must also reapply for his licence once his ban has ended.
Detective Constable Thomas Adams, who investigated, said: “This was a great spot by our traffic officers who pulled the car over believing it may have been defective and not safe for the roads. Unluckily for Oakley, he was caught red-handed and, in the end, had little option but to plead guilty and admit the crimes.
“Tackling drug dealing is a priority across Cambridgeshire, therefore I would urge anyone with information to get in touch with us.”