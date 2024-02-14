WATCH: Police find class A drugs on man during stop and search in Millfield, Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who was caught with more than £500 worth of class A drugs – along with a banned weapon – on him in Millfield has been jailed.

Police have welcomed the four and a half year prison sentence handed out to Evaldas Lygmalis

Officers from the Neighbourhood Support Team were carrying out an operation in the Lincoln Road area of Millfield on 21 August last year when they came across 30-year-old Lygmalis heading towards the same property as them in Rock Road.

Evaldas Lygmalis, the baton and some of the drugs found by police

Lygmalis was seen to go behind a parked car and place something in his mouth before officers stopped him and asked what he was doing.

He tried to claim he had gone to the toilet behind the car, and not believing him after checking the area, a check on the Police National Computer (PNC) showed he was wanted for failing to appear in court in connection with drug dealing offences.

Lygmalis, of no fixed address, was arrested and a routine search of him was carried out which uncovered a plastic bag containing about £520 worth of class A drug wraps in his waistband, along with more than £200 in cash and an extendable baton – a prohibited weapon.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Monday) where he admitted charges of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, as well as being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely an extendable baton.

He was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison.

Detective Constable Lee Lombardo, who investigated, said: “This was a great spot by the officers who trusted their instinct when they saw something suspicious.

“Tackling drug dealing in this particular area is a priority for the local neighbourhood team, as an issue raised by the local community. To help us continue this work, I would urge people to pass on any concerns to us.”