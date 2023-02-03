A drug dealer who stashed £18,000 worth of cocaine and thousands of pounds in cash in a secret safe has been jailed.

Police officers from the Neighbourhood Support Team (NST) carried out a drugs warrant in Paston Lane, Walton, Peterborough, on 17 June 2019.

In a bedroom upstairs, officers found a small safe hidden inside a black holdall, which was later found to contain £7,800 in cash, about £18,000 worth of cocaine, two mobile phones and identity documents in 35-year-old Umar Zeshan’s name.

Umar Zeshan

Further searches of the property found other documents and evidence leading to Zeshan, as well as examination of the mobile phones which showed clear evidence of drug dealing.

Zeshan, of Cromwell Road, Millfield, Peterborough, was arrested at Thorpe Wood Police Station a week later (on 25 June) where he replied “no comment” to all questions asked of him.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday , February 1 where he was sentenced to two years in prison after previously admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine and acquiring criminal property, namely cash.

Detective Constable Steph Dunlop said: “This is another example of the fantastic work our Neighbourhood Support Teams do to tackle drug dealing in our communities.