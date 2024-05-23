WATCH: Police chase man through field of stinging nettles after finding cannabis factories in Ramsey
Police officers were reaching for the dock leaves after chasing a man through a field of stinging nettles after discovering a number of cannabis factories in Ramsey.
Body worn camera footage of the pursuit has been released by Cambridgeshire Police following the incident on Monday (May 20) in Middle Drove.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “A 26-year-old man from Huntingdon was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis.
“A 32-year-old man from Harlow was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis, assault an emergency worker, theft of a motor vehicle and theft.
“They’ve both been bailed until 20 August.
“Four cannabis farms were discovered which have all been dismantled and seized along with the growing equipment.
“Officers also seized a motorbike and two trailers which are believed to be stolen.”