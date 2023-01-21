WATCH: Police catch gang who carried out ram raid spree in Yaxley, Ramsey as four men jailed

Four men who caused ‘havoc and misery’ after carrying out a string of ramraids and other thefts across three counties – including towns near Peterborough have been locked up.

Tony Smith, 23, John Mitchell, 20, Alan Smith, 47, and Samuel Mitchell, 19, carried out the raids in January and February 2022, leaving hundreds of thousands of pounds of damage and destruction in their wake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now they have all been jailed for a combined total of more than 20 years after admitting a string of offences at Huntingdon Crown Court.

The court was told the group stole vehicles and equipment to commit the ram raids.

They targeted a service station and supermarkets including Ramsey and St Neots Tesco stores and the Co-op store in Yaxley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers trawled CCTV footage, phone records and carried out extensive forensic searches to bring the gang to justice.

The group were eventually caught following an ATM theft in Bedford, on 21 February last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gang received combined sentences of more than 20 years Top left: Alan Smith. Top right: John Mitchell. Bottom left: Samuel Mitchell. Bottom right: Tony Smith

‘The group was prolific and I don’t believe they would have stopped offending if they hadn’t been caught’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Chris O’Brien said: “These offenders caused havoc and misery across three counties to both businesses and individuals. They stole cash and goods worth hundreds of thousands of pounds and caused a considerable amount of damage and financial loss to the businesses they targeted.

“The group was prolific and I don’t believe they would have stopped offending if they hadn’t been caught.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was a challenging investigation and a real team effort between police and partner agencies. I want to thank all my officers and everyone involved for their meticulous hard work and dedication, which has ultimately resulted in these offenders spending time behind bars.”

Tony Smith, of Cadwin Field, Willingham, Cambridgeshire, was charged with conspiracy to commit non-dwelling burglary and conspiracy to steal across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire. He was also charged with dangerous driving in relation to the theft in Bedford. He was sentenced to six years and four months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Mitchell, of Fern Hill Lane, Harlow, Essex, was also charged with conspiracy to commit non-dwelling burglary and conspiracy to steal in relation to the Bedford offence and others across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire. He was sentenced to five years at a young offenders institution.

Alan Smith, of Ampthill Road, Kempston Hardwick, Bedfordshire, was charged with non-dwelling burglary in relation to the Bedford offence. He was sentenced to five years and 10 months .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samuel Mitchell, of Elizabeth Way, Harlow, Essex, was charged with conspiracy to commit non-dwelling burglary and conspiracy to steal in relation to offences in Cambridgeshire and Northampton. He was sentenced to four years and six months at a young offenders institution.

‘One call could make all the difference and potentially stop a store or petrol station being targeted’

Advertisement Hide Ad