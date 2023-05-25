WATCH: Peterborough United fan banned from matches after spitting on Ipswich Town player Wes Burns

A Peterborough United football fan has been banned from attending any matches for the next three years, after he spat on a player of the opposition earlier this year.

The Peterborough Telegraph reported two weeks ago that Leroy Miller had been fined after admitting he had spat at Burns after he scored in the match at the Weston Homes Stadium on April 22.

Now, he has been banned from attending football matches in the UK for three years.

Miller arriving at court, and the moment he spat at Wes Burns

Peterborough Magistrates’ Court heard at about 3.15pm, when Ipswich Town scored, taking a 1-0 lead over Peterborough, Miller left his seat to go down to the pitch side and spat on the goal scorer, Wes Burns.

The incident was captured on a live stream of the match on social media, and was seen by thousands of people.

Miller, of Black Prince Avenue, Market Deeping, was arrested and later charged with a section 5 public order offence – namely using threatening or abusive words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He admitted the offence when he was arrested, and later pleaded guilty.

He was fined £200, and ordered to pay an £80 victim surcharge, and costs of £105.

Prosecuting at the original hearing James Quelch, told the court: “Spitting is particularly unpleasant behaviour, particularly when directed at someone in the course of their employment.”

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 12 May where he said he would be contesting the banning order.

However, the three-year Football Banning Order (FBO), which was granted at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court (on May 25), states that whenever an associated football match, that is regulated, is played n the United Kingdom, he is banned from entering any premises for the purpose of attending a football match.

Outside the United Kingdom, he must report to a police station according to instructions that will be notified to the defendant by the Football Banning Orders Authority.

And, the defendant must surrender any travel authorisation document (passport, identity card, or any other form of travel authorisation) in the defendant’s name according to instructions notified by the Football Banning Orders Authority.

‘No place for this type of conduct’

PC Mike Price, the force’s Dedicated Football Officer for Peterborough United, said: “This was totally unacceptable behaviour towards the Ipswich players.

"Not only that, but Miller was also sat in an area of the ground surrounded by families who would have witnessed this. There is no place for this type of conduct inside a football ground.”

Sye Roberts, Head of Safety, Risk and Compliance for Peterborough United, said: “Whilst working in partnership with Cambridgeshire Constabulary, the club identified and ejected Miller within a short period of time.

“Incidents of this nature are unacceptable, regardless of who spectators support or what’s happening on the pitch.