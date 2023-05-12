Peterborough United fan who spat at Ipswich Town player Wes Burns fined at court

A Posh fan who spat at an Ipswich Town fan after he scored at a match at the Weston Homes Stadium has been fined at court.

Leroy Miller (45) was seen on TV coverage of the match running down from his seat to the front row of the main stand at the match on April 22, when he spat at Wes Burns, who had just scored for Ipswich.

Mr Burns had ran towards the stand after scoring the opening goal of the game, cupping his ears towards the fans.

Leroy Miller seen on the day he appeared at Peterborough Magistrates Court after an offence at Peterborough United v Ipswich Town.

Guilty plea

Miller, of Black Prince Avenue, Market Deeping, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (May 12) where he pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour.

He was ordered to pay nearly £400 for his ‘foolish behaviour’ – but he opposed a football banning order, meaning he is still free to attend matches.

A further hearing, to discuss the banning order, will take place later this month.

James Quelch, prosecuting, told the court: “The defendant was captured on video by the Ipswich media team leaving his seat and walking down the steps. He motioned as if to spit towards the player Wes Burns.

"The incident was reported widely

"Mr Burns said he did not notice the motion, and could not say if any spit landed on him.”

‘Spitting is particularly unpleasant behaviour’

Mr Quelch said that Miller was removed from the stands and arrested, and in interview said that he ‘had been excited’ while making admissions.

The court was told the offence was aggravated as children wold have been present at the match.

Mr Quelch, making an application for a three year football banning order, added: “Spitting is particularly unpleasant behaviour, particularly when directed at someone in the course of their employment.”

‘Offence was one off, and out of character’

Michelle Canagasuriam, defending, said: “The banning order is contested. He said it was foolish behaviour. He accepts that. He made full and frank admissions. He has no football related convictions. It is a one off, and out of character.”

Miller was fined £200, and ordered to pay an £80 victim surcharge, and costs of £105. A hearing to discuss the banning order will take place at the same court on May 25.

Following the incident, a Peterborough United spokesperson said: “There is no place in the game for incidents like that. The club would like to thank the police for swiftly dealing with it.”

An Ipswich club spokesperson thanked Posh for their quick response.

They said: “Peterborough couldn’t have dealt with the matter any better, they dealt with it swiftly, promptly and that’s the end of the matter in terms of the club.

“Obviously we don’t think it’s acceptable that supporters want to spit or get involved with players but we can’t thank Peterborough and the authorities more for how well they dealt with it, and that should be the end of the matter.”

