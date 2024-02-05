Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers in Peterborough have seized more than 500 plants worth nearly half a million pounds after shutting down four cannabis factories in Peterborough.

Police carried out the warrants on Thursday (February 1) in Woodston, Walton, Bretton, Gunthorpe, Fletton and another in Stamford.

Eight people were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis.

Cannabis seized in Peterborough.

Five of these arrests came after one of the raids at Peake Close in Woodston. Officers carried out a warrant in the early hours of the morning, with neighbours telling the Peterborough Telegraph that officers arrived at 3am and spent the day there.

The cannabis plants seized from all of the properties were worth up to £454,440.

Erjon Llusha (24) of Peake Close, Woodston, has been charged with production of cannabis.

A 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman from Peterborough, and a 47-year-old man from Stamford have been bailed whilst investigations continue.

Four men aged 21, 23, 29 and 33 have been handed over to Immigration services.

Sergeant Paul Delmer, of the Neighbourhood Support Team, said: “Thanks to the hard work of our officers, we were able to shut down multiple cannabis factories across the city.