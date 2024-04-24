WATCH: Peterborough drug dealer who hid £700 of crack cocaine and heroin in his pants is arrested

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drug dealer who was found with more than £700 worth of class A drugs concealed within his underpants has been jailed.

Matthew Cunnington, 22, was arrested on 23 October last year after he was circulated as wanted in connection with allegations of violence.

Neighbourhood Support Team (NST) officers were approaching his home address in Thistle Drive, Stanground, when they spotted him in the street.

Matthew Cunnington, and some of the drugs found by police

Upon being searched and asked if he had anything on him he shouldn’t have, Cunnington admitted he had “some stuff” in his pants.

A foil package containing a small amount of cannabis was found in his ‘manbag’, along with a knife and almost £300 in cash.

A strip-search in custody uncovered the “stuff” in his underpants – two bundles of cling film containing about £720 worth of crack cocaine and heroin.

No further action was taken against him in relation to the allegations of violence, however he was charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, possession of cannabis and possession of a knife in a public place.

Cunnington appeared at Cambridge Crown Court today (Tuesday) where he was sentenced to two-and-a-half years after admitting all offences.

Detective Constable Elisabetta D’Ancona, who investigated, said: “Tackling drug dealing across the county is a priority for the force as not only does drug use and dealing ruin lives, but it so often goes hand-in-hand with other forms of criminality and exploitation.