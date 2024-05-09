WATCH: Peterborough drug dealer spared jail after cocaine and heroin found in his pants
A dealer from Peterborough has been spared prison but ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work after class A drugs were found hidden in his pants.
Rohan Seta, 21, was arrested by neighbourhood policing officers who were on patrol in the Eastgate area of Peterborough on the morning of 25 April last year when they spotted a group of known drugs users enter Kesteven Walk.
As the officers caught up, the group had disappeared by Seta was pointed out to them by a member of the public who believed they had just seen him carry out a drug deal.
Seta, who was wearing a balaclava, was found in nearby Granby Street and stop-searched which uncovered something concealed in the waistband of his underwear.
He was taken into custody to be strip-searched which uncovered 40 wraps of cocaine and heroin in his pants.
Seta, of Granby Street, Eastgate, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (2 May) where he was sentenced to one year and ten months in prison, suspended for 18 months, after previously pleading to possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.
He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work in the next year and a complete a 15-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR).
Detective Constable Kara Halls, who investigated, said: “This was a good spot by the local neighbourhood team who were on patrol in the area.
“Thanks to help from a member of the public, they were able to identify and detain Seta who was found to be dealing class A drugs.”