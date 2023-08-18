WATCH: Peterborough drug dealer arrested after crashing car into hedge during high speed pursuit

A Peterborough drug dealer who tried to escape justice by leading police on a high speed chase was finally caught – after he crashed his car into a hedge.

Michael Ledlie had more than £1,500 worth of crack cocaine in his Kia when he was spotted by police in Huntingdon on July 7.

But rather than stop for officers, he sped away, panicking.

Now he has been jailed for four years at Peterborough Crown Court after admitting a string of offences.

Ledlie (26), of Almond Road, Peterborough, showed no emotion at the sentencing hearing on Thursday (August 17).

Tim Naik, prosecuting, told the court: “Officers had reason to try to stop the defendant in Huntingdon, but he ignored the marked car, and continued to drive towards Alconbury Weald. He was driving at speed, at times at least twice the speed limit, going at 80mph in a 40mph zone.

"He was also carrying out dangerous overtakes, crossing double white lines in the middle of the road.”

The court heard he dodged a planned ‘box’ move by officers trying to stop him – and he only lost control when another officer came from the other direction.

Mr Naik said when he was arrested, Ledlie said he ‘had a bit of light’ on him – and police found 3.1g of cannabis and 10.5g of crack cocaine – worth around £1600.

In police interview he made no comment to officers.

The court also heard that he was on licence following release from a 43 month prison sentence for the supply of crack cocaine.

Ledlie’s actions were described as ‘foolish’ as he was sentenced after admitting possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, possession of class C drugs with intent to supply, dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving with no insurance.

He was given a four year prison sentence, and a two year driving ban – to start on his release from prison.