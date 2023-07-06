WATCH: Peterborough car thief rams police car with stolen Renault in bid to escape justice

A man who stole a car and then repeatedly rammed a police car in a desperate bid to get away has been jailed.

Thomas Smiley, 33, was a driving the Renault Kadjar along Whittlesey Road, in Stanground, Peterborough, at about 10.15pm on 5 April this year when traffic officers got behind it and followed it to Hankey Street in Millfield.

Smiley had stolen the vehicle from the driveway of a house in Milton Road, Cambridge, on 2 April.

Officers boxed the car in but Smiley rammed them multiple times, causing damage to both vehicles.

He eventually ran but was Tasered and arrested.

Investigations revealed Smiley had filled the car up with £82.43 of fuel at Haddon Services, in Peterborough, on 3 April, but had driven off without paying.

The car’s number plate had also been stolen from a van at Euro Parts, in Mercer Row, Cambridge.

Before the pursuit, more number plates had been stolen from a Volkswagen Golf parked in Westwood Park Road, Peterborough, and replaced with the original number plates from the Kadjar.

On Friday (30 June) at Peterborough Crown Court, Smiley, of Queens Walk, Peterborough, was jailed for two years, having pleaded guilty to theft, making off without payment, dangerous driving, driving with no insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years.