Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sean Maher targeted nine homes in Bretton on just one night

A burglar who was caught on camera targeting nine homes in Bretton has been jailed.

Sean Maher went on a one night crime spree in Peterborough – but was brought to justice thanks to doorbell cameras on his victims homes. Now he is behind bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cambridgeshire Police said that overnight on Saturday 12 August and Sunday 13 August last year, Sean Maher, 38, tried to enter seven different homes and a car but was unsuccessful after all doors were locked.

Sean Maher was caught on doorbell camera

Maher, who has been described as ‘prolific’ by police, was successful in entering one home in Middleton, but only made it as far as just inside the front door before hearing the occupants inside and making off.

Shortly after, Maher tried the door of a home in Greenham which was unlocked.

The occupant woke the following morning to find the house had been ransacked, including lights being left switched on, drawers pulled open and both front and back doors to the house left wide open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’d made off wearing one sock and one Nike slider and riding a mountain bike he stole from the home, along with keys, medication, a video doorbell and vape liquids.

Initially five incidents were reported to police on 13 August, however, following a public appeal for information by the Acquisitive Crime Team (ACT), a further four victims came forward in the following days after checking video doorbell footage and CCTV systems.

After reviewing the footage, ACT officers identified Maher and arrested him in Spalding on 16 August.

Maher, of Welford Place, Wittering, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday (28 May) where he was sentenced to three years in prison after admitting seven counts of attempted burglary, two counts of burglary and one count of vehicle interference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Rich Ellison, from the Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “Maher is a prolific offender with 24 previous convictions for burglaries, thefts and other similar offences dating as far back as 1999.

“He went house-to-house through Bretton one night trying to burgle people’s homes, and unfortunately was successful in two of his attempts.